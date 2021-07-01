Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Accused of Brutal Assault in Restraining Order

The filing includes graphic details of what a woman says she endured during a sexual encounter with the baseball player

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

A 27-year-old woman who was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order Monday against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer claims the Cy Young Award winner strangled her unconscious during sex and repeatedly punched her in her face and body, sending her to the hospital with multiple injuries.

In filing for the restraining order that prohibits Bauer—who signed a three-year, $102 million contract in February despite a history of bad sportsmanship—from coming within 100 yards of her, the woman said that Bauer beat and sexually assaulted her on two occasions at his Pasadena home this spring. She provided graphic details of the encounters and photographs showing her with two black eyes, scratches on her face, and her lips bruised and split.

In a copy of the ex parte order obtained by ESPN, the woman—who is not identified because she says she is a sex assault victim—said, “I am deeply concerned that no arrest has been made or charges filed.”

According to her account, the first incident occurred on April 21, three days after they met via Instagram. She claims that, without asking consent, Bauer used her hair to strangle her and put his fingers down her throat until she passed out, although she told him to stop. When she woke up, she says, Bauer was penetrating her anally. She said that she later developed anal bleeding.

The next morning, the alleged victim says Bauer asked her, “You feeling a little sore this morning?”

They continued to communicate and in texts provided by Bauer’s representatives—which are not included in the women’s protective order exhibits—she refers to being choked unconscious and responds affirmatively when asked if she wants to do it again. She also reportedly consents when Bauer mentions slapping her face.

When they met at Bauer’s home again on May 16, she claims, Bauer asked her to tell him what was off limits and she said no fingers in her throat.

Next, she says, Bauer strangled her again and when she regained consciousness, “Trevor began punching my face. This was the first punch I felt but it is very possible that Trevor had already been punching and scratching the right side of my face while I was unconscious.”

Bauer then continued to punch her about the face while she was “frozen and terrified” and “could not speak or move,” she said. He then choked her again, she claims, and punched her in her vagina until she started “crying and violently shaking.”

Bauer, she alleges, said, “I would never do those things to you if it wasn’t sexually.”

At the emergency room the following day she was diagnosed with “acute head injury” and “assault by manual strangulation,” but declined to file charges when interviewed by San Diego police and, she says, “attempted to downplay what occurred out of concern for my privacy and what my statements might lead to.”

On May 21, she met with Pasadena police—who are investigating her claims—and called Bauer at their request in an attempt to get an admission.

According to the order, Bauer admitted to punching her repeatedly in the buttocks while she was unconscious. She responded, “I didn’t ask to be punched” and “this was not a free for all.” Bauer then “attempted to change the subject.”

Bauer denies anything nonconsensual occurred between them, which his representatives expect him reiterate at a July 23 hearing.

In a statement, Bauer’s reps said, in part, “Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter.”

“I agreed to have consensual sex,” the woman said under oath. “However I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

The woman says she fears becoming the victim of reprisals from Bauer’s fans but that she has come forward because “as the shock has worn off, I recognize the seriousness of the sexual assault I endured. I do not want Trevor to put anyone else through what I suffered.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.