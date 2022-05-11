Trans Child Molester Tried as Minor by D.A. Gascón Charged with Murder

Convicted molester Hannah Tubbs identified as male when she attacked a child in a bathroom and gloated when Gascón charged her as a child

Hannah Tubbs, a 26-year-old convicted California child molester who identified as a 17-year-old male when she attacked a child in a Denny’s bathroom in 2014—and who was tried as a juvenile by crusading Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón—has been charged with murder in Kern County.

Tubbs was ordered held on $1 million bail following her arraignment in the 2019 death of Michael Clark. A criminal complaint from the Kern County District Attorney’s office alleges Tubbs killed Clark on or about April 21, 2019, KTLA reports.

Clark was reported missing by friends on May 2, 2019, and his body was found in the Kern River that August.

Also in 2019, DNA evidence linked Tubbs to the 2014 attack on a 10-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Los Angeles Denny’s. Tubbs identified as James Edwards Tubbs when she grabbed the child by the throat, locked her in a stall and shoved her hand down the victim’s pants. Although Tubbs was just two weeks shy of her 18th birthday at the time of the assault, and despite not being charged for another five years, Gascón caught heat for being so married to his reform platform’s measure that no “children” would be tried as adults that he brought the case against Tubbs in juvenile court.

Tubbs, who prosecutors say began identifying as female after they brought the molestation charges against her, pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced to two years in a juvenile detention facility.

Gascón’s legions of critics weren’t the only ones who noted Tubbs’ sweetheart deal, as Tubbs herself seemed to gloat over the kid-sized sentence in jailhouse phone calls.

In February, Tubbs’ victim, who had turned 18, told Fox that Gascón’s handling of the case had been “unfair” and “insulting” to her.

“The things he did to me and made me do that day was beyond horrible for a 10-year-old girl to have to go through,” Tubbs’ victim said. “I want him tried as an adult for the crimes he committed against me.”

Tubbs pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery in Clark’s death on Tuesday and is due back in court on May 20.

