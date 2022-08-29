Scott V. Spina pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft

There’s truly only one Tom Brady— a key reason why a New Jersey charlatan who posed as the man they call the NFL’s GOAT in a simple Super Bowl ring scam was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison—the second term for the career con man.

Scott V. Spina, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft in the scheme that allowed him to purchase three Super Bowl rings engraved with the name “Brady” and offer them for sale with the false claim that the star quarterback had gifted the rings to relatives.

Sina, from Roseland, New Jersey, likes to call himself “Scotty Kickz.” He once ran a sports and celebrity memorabilia company with Bronx rapper Fat Joe; that is, until federal agents caught wind that he was using his customers’ credit cards to buy himself a car, a golf cart, and luxury items.

Spina was sentenced to three years in prison for that scam before being released and going on to falsely claim to be Brady, the 2016 MVP.

The new scheme began in 2017 when Spina purchased a Super Bowl ring from a Patriots player— paying for it with a bad check for $63,000. This was apparently when the shyster learned that smaller versions of that ring can be ordered for championship players’ family members.

“Spina then called the Ring company, fraudulently identified himself as [the former NFL player], and started ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name ‘Brady’ engraved on each one, which he falsely represented were gifts for the baby of quarterback Tom Brady,” court documents state. “The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady. Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit.”

Spina then contacted an Orange County memorabilia broker with a story that the MVP’s family rings were purchased for “deflategate” player’s nephews. After agreeing to buy the three rings for $81,500—nearly three times what Spina shelled out for them—the buyer started to believe that Brady did not, in fact, have any nephews. At that point, he called the FBI.

Spina was charged on December 20, according to a release from the Department of Justice, which indicated that he faced a statutory maximum penalty of 92 years in federal prison.

