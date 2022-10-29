Racist rapper West is said to have an “obsession” with the Nazi madman who murdered 6 millions Jews and started WWII

In the latest examination of Kanye West’s racist behavior, the former mogul is said to harbor a long and admiring fascination with Adolf Hitler—the Nazi führer responsible for the systematic murder of 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, and for starting the Second World War, which killed roughly 40 to 80 million people, depending on who you ask.

A business executive who worked for West, currently known as Ye, told CNN that the artist’s hostile work environment was heavily reinforced by his obsession with Hitler.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” the source, who asked to remain anonymous due to a confidentiality agreement with West, told CNN.

The executive eventually left his position and reached a settlement with Ye and his companies over workplace complaints, including harassment. The source said they still fear retribution from West.

The individual also recalled that West had spoken openly about reading Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto, Mein Kampf. Although the book—dictated to loyal worm Rudolf Hess in 1924 while Hitler was in Landsberg Prison for his failed attempt to overthrow the Weimar Republic government in Munich in 1923—is considered particularly poorly written and boring even for racist screeds, West expressed “admiration” for the Nazis and Hitler for their use of propaganda.

West’s inner circle was also fully aware of his intrigue regarding Hitler, according to CNN. Four sources alleged that West even wanted to title his 2018 album Hitler, but changed it to Ye for release. They also declined to be named, for the same concerns as the executive.

CNN reached out to Ye’s representatives for comment.

The onslaught of racism from West began in early October, first with his questionable but not-completely-insane idea to wear matching “White Lives Matter” shirts with conservative chatterbox Candace Owens at his Paris Fashion Week event. Just a week later, West stated on Instagram that he was going to go “death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

West then claimed that he “actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” He also made statements to TMZ and the Drink Champs podcast against world banks and entertainment, saying these industries are run by a conspiracy of Jews.

Ye also made it known that he could spout any sickness his twisted heart desired and that there would be no comeuppance. “I can say antisemitic shit and Adidas cannot drop me,” he told the Drink Champs hosts, before taunting the Teutonic shoe-peddlers at Adidas, “Now what?”

Well, ask a stupid question.

West has recently felt the full effect of one of the great blowbacks in memory, being dropped from nearly every company he has been involved with. First came Creative Artists Agency (CAA), cutting ties with him on Monday. Then the dominoes truly begin to fall, with Gap, Foot Locker, and Balenciaga all promptly following. Even Adidas, after a long delay that saw the German footwear company’s stock plummet by about 15 percent, finally cut ties with Yeesh as well.

West also showed up unannounced at the Manhattan Beach offices of Jewish-owned shoe company Skechers, but that overture was soundly rejected, with extreme prejudice.

In total, West’s relentless, boastful racism has cost him his treasured status as a billionaire, with the free-falling impresario losing an estimated $1.5 billion in just weeks.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today!