Three-Day Storm Expected to Bring Torrential Rain, Even Snow to SoCal

A powerful storm over Southern California could bring up to five inches of rainfall and as much as 20 inches of snow at upwards of 6,000 feet. Officials have issued flood warnings through Tuesday night for areas including East Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Pasadena, El Monte, and more.

The storm hit the region on Monday and is anticipated to become more serious later through Tuesday night.

“Periods of rain, mountain snow and strong and gusty winds will affect the area through Wednesday.” according to the National Weather Service, which also advised motorists to prepare for slick roads and “wintry travel in the mountains.”

Many have pointed out that the storm is bringing much-needed rain that will not only lessen the effects of the drought and, as the New York Times pointed out, could help bring fire season to an end. It’s not all good news, however. One major problem comes from how much rain the area sees at once.

Californians have long been expecting “the big one,” typically referencing a potentially map-altering earthquake, but the New York Times recently hypothesized new West Coast nightmare—the California Mega storm. The increased rainfall could lead to flooding and mudslides across Los Angeles, halting traffic, disrupting business, and leaving Angelenos wet, worried and stranded in the rain.

This three-day blow, however, is probably not that storm.

City News Service contributed to this report.

