Three-Day Storm Expected to Bring Torrential Rain, Even Snow to SoCal

Water? From the sky? Yes, hot, dry, draught-stricken Southern California is about to experience weather like everywhere else

A powerful storm over Southern California could bring up to five inches of rainfall and as much as 20 inches of snow at upwards of 6,000 feet. Officials have issued flood warnings through Tuesday night for areas including East Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Pasadena, El Monte, and more.

A significant storm system remains on track to impact #SoCal tonight through Wed. 1-5 inches of rain expected across the area with mountain snow and winter driving conditions over the passes, including the Grapevine. Please plan accordingly! #CAwx #LArain #LAsnow #BringIt pic.twitter.com/YmOb4Nsf5u — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 6, 2022

The storm hit the region on Monday and is anticipated to become more serious later through Tuesday night.

“Periods of rain, mountain snow and strong and gusty winds will affect the area through Wednesday.” according to the National Weather Service, which also advised motorists to prepare for slick roads and “wintry travel in the mountains.”

Good morning! It’s day 1 of our 3 day winter storm. Today will be showery with the heaviest rain expected on Tuesday. Flood watches have been issued near recent burn scars. Be safe and slow down on the roads. @nbcla @LynetteRomero @AdrianNBCLA #todayinLA #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/Ol7jsYdPCp — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) November 7, 2022

Many have pointed out that the storm is bringing much-needed rain that will not only lessen the effects of the drought and, as the New York Times pointed out, could help bring fire season to an end. It’s not all good news, however. One major problem comes from how much rain the area sees at once.

Californians have long been expecting “the big one,” typically referencing a potentially map-altering earthquake, but the New York Times recently hypothesized new West Coast nightmare—the California Mega storm. The increased rainfall could lead to flooding and mudslides across Los Angeles, halting traffic, disrupting business, and leaving Angelenos wet, worried and stranded in the rain.

This three-day blow, however, is probably not that storm.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today