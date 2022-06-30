This L.A. Restaurant Will Trade Its Food for Your Surplus Sriracha

In an iteration of the future even George Miller could not have fathomed, this local eatery will barter for your precious, precious hot sauce

It almost makes sense that when things finally went a little apocalyptic in Los Angeles, the first thing some citizens did was start filling their emergency go-bags and panic rooms with a spicy-zesty condiment that livens up any snack.

Earlier this month, Irwindale-based Huy Fong Inc., manufacturer of Sriracha—and perhaps the most serious player in the Asian hot sauce game—announced that it had stopped production of its beloved, tangy, addictive-as-hell concoction due to a severe shortage of chili peppers brought on by bad weather in the secret Mexican location where Sriracha chilis are grown. And while the U.S. has tried to maintain a brave face as it grapples with this flavor Armageddon, there are anecdotal reports of sauce-hoarding, and those who some might call Spice Profiteers are apparently already seizing on this opportunity.

The Sriracha Situation finally approached DEFCON-1 this week as L.A.’s Bé Ù Vietnamese restaurant was forced to barter their delicious food for your precious, precious hot sauce, LAist reports.

The N. Hoover Street Asian comfort food destination announced on Instagram that it will trade you a free banh mi, popcorn chicken, or order of summer rolls if you bring them a 28-ounce bottle of Sriracha. And, please, don’t try to put one over during this crisis of deliciousness: unopened bottles only.

If you’re only comfortable parting with a lesser quantity of the aging-quesadilla-rescuing potion—and no mortal could blame you—Bé Ù is willing to bargain there as well.

“Half off for the 17ouncers!!” restaurant negotiators say, explaining, “We go through about 312 bottles a year so any little bit helps. Thank you FAM!!!”

It should go without saying, but these are hard times: the restaurant is seeking “Huy Fong Foods Brands ONLY”

Now, let’s eat careful out there.

