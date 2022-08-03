They’re Remaking ‘Road House’ with Jake Gyllenhaal?

Yep, the 1980s classic in which Patrick Swayze ballet-fights, and wrecks a man with a stuffed bear, is being redone Gyllenhaal-style

Hollywood once again proved that nothing succeeds like 1980s IPs when Amazon Prime Video announced that its remake of the TBS perennial, 1989’s Road House, is set to begin production, Variety reports.

The campily irresistible 1989 original starred Patrick Swayze as martial-arts-schooled drifter, Dalton (Jack, James, John?), whose effort to clean up rowdy Missouri honky-tonk the Double Deuce with Zen koans and the odd grand jeté sets him against a small town mobster for a bone-crunching third act. Along the way, there is memorable dialogue as a man’s throat is non-surgically removed and another fellow tangles with stuffed a polar bear.

Jake Gyllenhaal will star as the ramblin’ ronin, this time an ex-MMA fighter, whose battle has been moved to the Florida Keys. Doug Liman (whose Mr. and Mrs. Smith sold an Angelina Jolie beatdown of Brad Pitt) will direct the script by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. The original film’s producer, Joel Silver, heads up the effort for his Silver Pictures.

The streaming behemoth shared its excitement yesterday. “’Road House’ is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” stated Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Director Doug Liman also issued a statement: “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

Silver told Variety the new film would unite his and Liman’s previous work. “The original ‘Road House’ has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world,” Silver told Variety. “Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today