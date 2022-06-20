These Are A Few Of Rumer Willis’s Favorite Things

From the Troubador to the Farmer’s Market and Book Soup, the actress loves her some old-school L.A.

Favorite music venue?

The Troubadour. It feels so intimate. I saw Prince and one of my favorite bands, My Brightest Diamond. I like how they have a lot of up-and-coming people and then some bigger names—I like the variety.

Favorite record store?

The Record Collector. I love jazz and blues, and they have a really great selection.

Favorite bookstore?

Book Soup. I like places that have different types of titles than you would normally see. I like an alternative selection.

Place for a second date?

Cinespia. It’s a drive-in , but they play movies at the Hollywood Forever cemetery in the summer. They have a photo booth that’s on theme; it’s super cool.

Place to break up?

Griffith Park. I feel like it would be OK on a hike because there’s nice foliage to look at when you deliver the blow. It’s maybe a little bit gentler; you can be like, “Listen, this isn’t working, but look at the beautiful view!”

Favorite movie theater?

The movie theater at Universal CityWalk, because there’s not as many seats, and they recline. Honestly, I have fallen asleep a couple of times. It’s real cozy.

Favorite Friday night activity?

I’ve really been digging Moonlight Rollerway. I went two nights ago on Rainbow Skate Night—it was great music, and I wore a big rainbow skirt.

Guilty pleasure?

I sometimes love watching Survivor. I like thinking whether or not I could do it; sleeping outside with the bugs and not eating food would be a lot for me. It seems like the white-whale thing I would do.

Place to clear your mind?

The original farmers market because I get up really early. A few of the vendors know me, and I’ve got all my spots laid out.

Weekend brunch spot?

I would say my house, but I like going to San Vicente Bungalows. I am a huge berries-waffles-and-pancakes person.

Shoe store?

Converse, because I just love them. I have them in a bunch of different colors, so they’re perfect when I’m trying to do color-coordinated outfits. Plus they make your legs look nice, and if you needed to run away from a zombie attack, they would be perfect.

Favorite museum?

LACMA. I just like seeing it all once in a while.

Favorite neighborhood?

You know, I don’t discriminate. I will literally make a trip of going to Venice for smoothies and a grocery store in Echo Park. I’m on this treasure hunt to find and discover places.

This story is featured in the June 2022 issue of Los Angeles

