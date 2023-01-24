The victims—four officially identified through the Coroner’s Office—are all in their 50s, 60s, and 70s

The Monterey Park community is in shock over Saturday night’s mass shooting at Star Dance Studio, where 11 people were killed and several others were injured. As of Monday evening, the identities of four of the victims have been officially released by authorities.

My Nhan, 65, was the first victim the gunman shot and killed, according to a post on Facebook from journalist Tiffany Liou; Nhan was the aunt of Liou’s husband.

“She treated her nieces and nephews like her own children,” Liou said. “Her kindness is what’s needed in this world.”

The other victims to be identified by name so far are Lillian Li, 63; Xiujuan Yu, 57; and Valentino Alvero, 68. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner described the other victims as two women in their 60s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 60s, and three men in their 70s.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

After the mass shooting, four injured but still alive victims were immediately taken to LAC+USC Medical for care; on Monday, one of these individuals died from their injuries, the hospital announced.

“Of the remaining victims receiving care at LAC+USC Medical Center, one remains in serious condition,” said Jorge Orozco, Chief Executive Officer at LAC+USC Medical Center, in a statement. “The remaining two patients are recovering. Our medical teams are working around the clock to care for them, and we remain hopeful for their complete recoveries.”

A statement posted on behalf of the family of My Nhan described her as a frequent patron of the Monterey Park dance studio.

“It’s still sinking in what happened to Mymy,” the statement reads. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends. It’s what she loved to do. But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance. We are starting the Lunar New Year broken. We never imagined her life would end so suddenly. Mymy was 65…. If you knew her, you knew her warm smile and kindness were contagious. She was a loving aunt, sister, daughter, and friend. Mymy was our biggest cheerleader.”

The bloodshed began Saturday night at 10:20 p.m. when the gunman entered Star Dance Studio and opened fire with an automatic pistol, killing 11 attendees at the Luna New Year event and wounding several others. About 20 minutes later, Tran made his attempt to attack the nearby Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio but had his weapon taken from him by 26-year-old Brandon Tsay.

On Sunday, police in Torrance located a white van matching the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, at which point the van entered a strip mall parking lot near Del Amo Fashion Center. When officers approached, they heard a single gunshot fired from within the vehicle. Tran was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This story will be updated as more information on the victims in Monterey Park is released.

