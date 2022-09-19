The Hollywood Sign is Getting a 100th Birthday Makeover

The saucy old gal, which hasn’t been refurbished since 2012, is getting a wash and paint job for the historic anniversary

This aging beauty is getting a facelift. The Hollywood sign, located on a steep hillside of Mount Lee in southwestern Griffith Park, is getting cleaned up and coated with 400 gallons of paint from Sherwin-Williams to celebrate its 100th anniversary starting Monday, the Hollywood Sign Trust and the paint company announced in a press release.

“Beginning September 19, a crew of 10 workers will prep, pressure wash, prime and paint the 45-foot-high sign,” the release states. “The Sign was last refurbished in 2012 by Sherwin-Williams and the Trust when the cultural and historic landmark celebrated its 90th anniversary.”

While preliminary setup began on Monday, the actual painting will begin October 3. The finish date is expected to be November 1.

Curious to watch it all happen? View it live right here.

“The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary,” Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust said.

The sign was last refurbished in 2012.

The sign, which went up in 1923, originally read Hollywoodland, and was an advertisement for a real estate development. It was shortened to read simply, Hollywood in 1949 by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. It was completely rebuilt in 1948 after the H fell down, and got another makeover when the sign started to look shabby in 1978. That time, it was saved by nine donors, who each bough a letter. Rocker Alice Cooper, Playboy‘s Hugh Hefner, and singer Andy Williams were among those who contributed, according to Deadline.

Over the years, the sign has become a frequent movie cameo and more importantly, an icon representing the hopes and dreams of those who migrate to Tinseltown.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today