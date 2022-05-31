The Highest-Paid Lifeguard in L.A. Makes Over $500,000

Watching the beach while occasionally saving lives is a surprisingly lucrative industry in Los Angeles
What are you doing this summer? Is it lifeguarding? If not, you should change all your plans so you can lifeguard, which is a surprisingly lucrative industry in Los Angeles. The highest-paid lifeguards in Los Angeles earned $510,283 last year, according to Substack Open the Books.

Top-earning lifeguard Daniel Douglas was the top paid and earned $510,283—a healthy increase from his 2020 salary of $442,712. His title a a “lifeguard captain” has him earning more than your average lifeguard—and yes,  L.A. lifeguards get benefits and OT.

The second highest paid, lifeguard chief Fernando Boiteux, made $463,517—an increase from $393,137 in 2020.

The auditors at OpenTheBooks.com found:

  • -98 L.A. lifeguards earned at least $200,000 including benefits last year,
  • -20 L.A. lifeguards made between $300,000 and $510,283 (but only two were women).
  • -37 lifeguards made between $50,000 and $247,000 in overtime alone.
  • Also, working at the beach pays way more than working at the pool, with a pool lifeguard earning a little over $45,000.

As they say on Baywatch, “Our team is the elite of the elite.”

