The Biggest Losers In L.A.’s Fast-Cooling Housing Market

Coldwater Canyon
Features Reached via a winding private drive, this three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,988-square-foot traditional canyon home on five acres dates to the 1930s.
Value Since it was listed in June, the property has been reduced in price three times in roughly $1 million increments; the latest reduction was made in September.
Price $6,995,000 ⁄ Today $3,499,999
Hollywood Hills
Features Built in 2007, this 4,151-square-foot hilltop three-level, 200 yards from the Hollywood Reservoir, has four bedrooms and five baths, with views of downtown
Value The nearly $1 million price drop in September from the original June listing is indicative of the swiftly recalibrating prices in the L.A. residential market
Price $2,970,000 ⁄ Today $2,000,000
Laurel Canyon
Features Located on one of Laurel Canyon’s most desirable streets, this five-bedroom, six-bath contemporary boasts views from downtown to the Pacific.
Value Last sold for $1.2 million in 2019, the house was listed in August at $3.8 million; the price has since been cut twice for a total reduction of $1,085,000.
Price $3,880,000 ⁄ Today $2,795,000
Mid City
Features This five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, 1,800-square-foot house has an open layout and new appliances throughout.
Value First listed in September, the home’s current $999,000 price places it well below the neighborhood’s $1.3 million median and more closely aligns with the $1.04 million median in nearby West Adams.
Price $1,199,000 ⁄ Today $999,000
Beverly Hills
Features Recently renovated, this 5,691-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath mid-century modern adds an eat-in chef’s kitchen and infinity pool with cabana.
Value The price was lowered by $1 million after listing last spring, casual evidence that even a Beverly Hills location isn’t immune to current market pressures.
Price $7,950,000 ⁄ Today $6,799,000
Pacific Palisades
Features Gated and fully remodeled, this 1954 Cape Cod in the Palisades’ Via De La Paz Bluffs neighborhood comprises five bedrooms, four baths, and 2,800 square feet of living space with mountain views.
Value Listed in September after the market’s peak, the property has since been reduced by $600,000.
Price $4,595,000 ⁄ Today $3,995,000
