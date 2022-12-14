The Biggest Losers In L.A.’s Fast-Cooling Housing Market

With the city’s real estate off 20 percent since its peak last spring, sellers are slashing prices. Here are some properties that lost thousands and millions in value

Coldwater Canyon

Features Reached via a winding private drive, this three-bedroom, three-bath, 2,988-square-foot traditional canyon home on five acres dates to the 1930s.

Value Since it was listed in June, the property has been reduced in price three times in roughly $1 million increments; the latest reduction was made in September.

Price $6,995,000 ⁄ Today $3,499,999

Hollywood Hills

Features Built in 2007, this 4,151-square-foot hilltop three-level, 200 yards from the Hollywood Reservoir, has four bedrooms and five baths, with views of downtown

Value The nearly $1 million price drop in September from the original June listing is indicative of the swiftly recalibrating prices in the L.A. residential market

Price $2,970,000 ⁄ Today $2,000,000

Laurel Canyon

Features Located on one of Laurel Canyon’s most desirable streets, this five-bedroom, six-bath contemporary boasts views from downtown to the Pacific.

Value Last sold for $1.2 million in 2019, the house was listed in August at $3.8 million; the price has since been cut twice for a total reduction of $1,085,000.

Price $3,880,000 ⁄ Today $2,795,000

Mid City

Features This five-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath, 1,800-square-foot house has an open layout and new appliances throughout.

Value First listed in September, the home’s current $999,000 price places it well below the neighborhood’s $1.3 million median and more closely aligns with the $1.04 million median in nearby West Adams.

Price $1,199,000 ⁄ Today $999,000

Beverly Hills

Features Recently renovated, this 5,691-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath mid-century modern adds an eat-in chef’s kitchen and infinity pool with cabana.

Value The price was lowered by $1 million after listing last spring, casual evidence that even a Beverly Hills location isn’t immune to current market pressures.

Price $7,950,000 ⁄ Today $6,799,000

Pacific Palisades

Features Gated and fully remodeled, this 1954 Cape Cod in the Palisades’ Via De La Paz Bluffs neighborhood comprises five bedrooms, four baths, and 2,800 square feet of living space with mountain views.

Value Listed in September after the market’s peak, the property has since been reduced by $600,000.

Price $4,595,000 ⁄ Today $3,995,000

