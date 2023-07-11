West Hollywood’s Santa Monica Boulevard is known for housing some of the most famous and popular gay bars and clubs in Los Angeles. On any given night, flashing lights, loud music, and an occasional bar dancer can be seen and heard emanating from 692 N. Robertson.

But the nightlife isn’t as lively as it once was. Lisa Vanderpump’s tourist-bating restaurant, PUMP, recently closed, and now comes word that its next-door neighbor, The Abbey, has been listed for sale, according to WeHo Times.

Marcus & Millichap of Brandon Michaels Group have the listing, which describes the landmark as, “A Generational Purchase Opportunity to Acquire One of the World’s Most Iconic Nightclubs and Restaurants.”

There is currently no asking price on the listing, but the purchase includes the operating businesses of The Abbey, its sister location The Chapel, their brand, and trademarks.

Investment banker David Cooley originally opened The Abbey as a coffee shop in 1991. It was meant to serve the LGBTQ+ community as a safe space and, a few years later, the business moved across the street and became a restaurant, bar, and nightclub. The establishment quickly made a name for itself as a place that celebrates people of all backgrounds. It’s also drawn its share of celebrities over the years, including Lady Gaga, who helped commemorate the Abbey’s 30th birthday in May 2021.

Having reached a milestone anniversary, the news comes as a bit of a shock, but it is worth noting that, in March, Cooley put his Hancock Park home up for sale for $7.7 million.