Sorry, Teens! Knott’s Berry Farm Adds Chaperone Policy After Brawls

A weekend-evening chaperone policy requires all guests 17 and under to be accompanied by a person 21 or older, so problem solved

Knott’s Berry Farm theme park has a new “code of conduct” after closing three hours early last Saturday due to multiple clashes among teenagers that injured three people and sent two to the hospital.

A “chaperone policy” for Friday and Saturday nights will be enforced at the Buena Park destination starting this Friday. Clearly aimed at teenagers, it states that all guests 17 years or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years-old with valid photo ID. The chaperone may accompany up to three guests aged 17 or younger per day. The chaperone must remain with their charge throughout the park at all times, as well as “be available by phone throughout their stay.”

Guests 17 and under who are not accompanied by a chaperone inside the park will be shown the exit. The new chaperone rule will apply to all Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark ticket and season pass-holders.

The Saturday brawls created panic among the peaceful parkers; initial calls to the police came in as “shots fired,” although police later confirmed there was no evidence of gunfire.

“I just seen like people fighting and hitting security,” one youngster told ABC7 about the teen-on-teen beatdown they saw. “I seen people on the floor bleeding. It was like a riot. It was bad.”

Knott’s Berry Farm issued the following statement following the Saturday shutdown:

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.