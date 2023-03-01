Originally listed for $85 million during the pandemic, the couple benefitted from price slashes and sweetened the deal with an all-cash offer

Ryan Seacrest has reportedly sold his Beverly Hills compound for $51 million to tech billionaire Brian Long and journalist Liz Day.

Long, the CEO of $6 billion tech startup Attentive Media, a personalized mobile messaging system, and New York Times reporter Day, own multiple properties, including one in Coral Gables, Florida, for which they paid $19.75 million. Given the salaries in media, we’ll guess it was Long who was approved for this one and not Day, who garnered two Emmy nominations for her work behind the Hulu/FX documentary Framing Britney Spears.

That said, the couple got a good deal on this property—at the level on the real estate ladder where $51 million is considered a good deal. Seacrest first listed the home for $85 million back in 2020 and has reduced its asking price repeatedly, to $59 million. Ultimately, he took the couple’s all-cash offer. It’s amazing what a storage unit full of hundreds will get you.

According to the listing, the nearly 3-acre property is “one of Beverly Hills’ most private and secluded estates.” Constructed in 1963, actress Joan Collins owned it in the 80s, and by the early 2000s, Max Mutchnick, creator of Will and Grace, lived there. He sold it in 2007 to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who married there the following year.

DeGeneres and de Rossi are notorious house flippers. While she lived there, DeGeneres remodeled the main house and significantly enlarged the estate by purchasing, then demolishing, adjacent homes, which is called “buying a teardown” in the biz).

In 2012, DeGeneres and de Rossi sold the house for $36.5 million to Seacrest. He told Architectural Digest he loved to use the house’s dining room with its giant stone table for dinner parties and socializing: “I love to have people over. I love to share food and wine and just literally sit there until I fall asleep.”

The complex, which Dirt reports is composed of “multiple structures,” sits on top of a hill, on its own street. There are two detached guesthouses, an underground garage located directly underneath the pool, and a separate building for the gym. And yes, you’ll be safe there: a security/cam office is designed for a live-in bodyguard.

Oh, and don’t forget to check out the koi pond.

Inside (and behind the gates) the 9,000-square-foot main house is a media room and an open kitchen that can serve various dining areas—like the patios, perhaps, which are perfect for al fresco dining.

The main house has four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Overall, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms throughout the property’s buildings.

Speaking of self-care, the home features a massage room, an infinity pool, and a skylight shower in the master bathroom. But the stunning disparity of wealth becomes clear in the master bathroom, which has a walk-in closet the size of an apartment. Perhaps Day could allow a Times colleague to move in there?

