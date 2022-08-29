Suspect At Large After Teen Fatally Shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The wounded teen was found lying on a sidewalk with a handgun next to him. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died

A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.

Police were informed of a “shooting in progress” at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison said the wounded teen was found lying on a sidewalk with a handgun next to him. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died, the LAPD reported. His name was not immediately released.

“Detectives believe that the deceased shooting victim was with another unidentified suspect, and that they confronted a group of unidentified persons at Hollywood and Sycamore,” police said in a statement.

“The group ran away from the deceased shooting victim and the second male suspect, and the second male suspect fired shots at the group running. The deceased shooting victim was likely armed and possibly fired at the unidentified victims. The shooting victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the investigation is ongoing.”

The suspect being sought was described as a man about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and wearing dark clothing.

A section of Hollywood Boulevard was shut down while an investigation was conducted.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide investigators at 213-382-9470, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

