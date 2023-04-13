San Francisco police have made an arrest in the fatal April 4 stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, Mission Local reports.

The man arrested is 38-year-old Nima Momeni, who owns a company called Expand IT and was an individual Lee had known personally. On the morning of April 4, Momeni was allegedly traveling downtown with Lee in a car that was registered in his name. Police say that the two engaged in an argument during the drive, which escalated after Lee exited the vehicle.

Momeni then allegedly stabbed Lee several times with a knife, authorities said. The weapon was then recovered within close proximity of Lee’s body, according to police.

What little information we have on Momeni comes from his LinkedIn profile and eyewitness accounts. He resides in Emeryville, where his arrest took place, and he previously attended the University of California, Berkeley. Soon after, he began to work in finance and on several startups in the Bay Area and in San Jose.

Neighbors told the Los Angeles Times that the night prior to Lee’s death, a woman entered Momeni’s apartment building around 2:30 a.m. and began screaming his name. She left when residents threatened to call the police.

It is yet to be determined if this had any connection to the killing of Lee. However, Noah Goldberg of the Times notes it as a “weird coincidence.”

Here's a strange tidbit: 24 hours before CashApp founder Bob Lee was killed, a woman entered the building where the alleged suspect Nima Momeni lived and was screaming Momeni's name at 2:30 am. The incident shocked residents and led to a complaint being filed with the building. — Noah Goldberg (@Noah__Goldberg) April 13, 2023

The investigation into Lee’s murder is still ongoing.

