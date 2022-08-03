Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Husband, Paul, Pleads Not Guilty To DUI Charge

In May, the spouse of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was arrested after crashing his Porsche and failing a breathalyzer in California wine country

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge in Napa County court on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

The charge stems from a May 28 incident in which Pelosi crashed his 2021 Porsche Carrera into another vehicle in wine country.

California Highway Patrol officers responding to the crash stated that Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

Pelosi was subsequently arrested after taking a DUI test that registered a blood alcohol content of 0.82 percent.

The other driver involved, who has declined to be identified, reported pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck, as well as headaches.

Pelosi has been released on a $5,000 dollar bail and currently faces a minimum of five days in jail and up to five years of probation.

Pelosi’s hearing, where did not appear in person, comes as his wife makes her highly controversial diplomatic visit to Taiwan, which the Chinese government has publicly decried.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today