Son of Soap Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner Found Dead in L.A. at 27

The cause of death of the ”General Hospital” actors’ son is pending further investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office

Harrison Wagner, the 27-year-old son of former General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC News that Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene in the 11200 block of Chandler Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Monday, which the network says the department identified as a parking lot.

The cause of death is deferred, the spokesperson said, explaining, “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Harrison is the youngest son of Jack, 62, and Kristina, 59, who were married from 1993 to 2006. The former couple also share 31-year-old son, Peter, and Jack has an adult daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship.

Jack and Kristina played Frisco and Felicia Jones on the ABC soap.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.