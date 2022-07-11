Police across Southern California believe one man is behind a string of 7-Eleven robberies that ended in at least two murders Monday

A single gunman is believed to be behind the murders of at least two people as he robbed three different 7-Eleven stores in Southern California Monday. Cops thinks the alleged murderer may have held up a fourth location as well.

At about noon Monday the Brea Police Department posted images of the suspect to social media which were captured by a security camera at approximately 4:18 am, when officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Lambert Road and N. Brea Boulevard in response to a call about an employee down with a possible gunshot wound.

“When officers arrived, they found a male victim, with a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased by the Brea Fire Department,” police said.

The BPD also said in a statement that its preliminary investigation suggested that the clerk was killed during a robbery, and that the department later learned that a similar incident had taken place at a 7-Eleven at La Habra.

That crime occurred at around 4:55 a.m., when La Habra police officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 381 East Whittier Blvd, KTLA reports.

Police found two gunshot victims who were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.

“We feel not 100% sure, but we feel confident that it is the same suspect,” Capt. Philip Rodriguez of the Brea Police Department said during a news conference later Monday morning, according to the station.

Another suspected robbery-homicide cops believe is linked to the same person was reported around 3:23 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of 17th Street in Santa Ana, Fox11 reports. In that incident, a man was found dead in the parking lot with a fatal gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Clerks told Fox the suspect connected to the three incidents had visited the Santa Ana location the previous day and was not allowed inside.

In a fourth similar incident Monday, a customer was shot during a robbery at the store along the 5100 block of La Sierra Avenue at about 1:50 in Riverside, police said. The suspect brandished a gun, robbed the clerk and allegedly shot a customer on the way out. The victim was transported to the hospital in grave condition, KTLA reports.

Monday, July 7, was also National 7-Eleven Day, on which the convenience chain gives free Slurpees to its guests.

