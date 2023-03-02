“Slot Whisperer” Lawyer and Accused Scammer Now Gambling In Disguise

Friends call accused fraudster Sara King ”the Anna Delvey of Orange County” after she allegedly bilked them and others out of hundreds of thousands of dollars

Sara King, the self-described “slot whisperer” was last seen this week as she slipped onto the casino floor at the Wynn Las Vegas, wearing yoga pants and a hoodie instead of her usual head-to-toe Dior; a baseball cap was pushed low over her face and the rest was covered with a face mask. She was anybody, nobody, and unrecognizable—until one of the dozens of eyes in the sky overhead caught her moving toward a favorite slot machine and her captured image triggered the casino’s sophisticated facial recognition software.

Before King could settle in for the night in front of her one-armed friend, the 39-year-old Newport Beach lawyer was flanked by Wynn security and escorted from the premises. The luxe Wynn at the downtown end of the Vegas strip was where she had spent six months in 2022 living as a high-roller in its most exclusive comped suite: a villa offered only to guests whose daily gambling totals tip over the $300,000 threshold.

Those glorious months were dizzying, Sara’s husband, one-time West Hollywood restaurateur Kamran Pahlavi, tells LAMag. The dashing grandson of Iranian Princess Ashrav Pahlavi, he and King spent the glamorous period in Las Vegas gambling around the clock, dining gratis at the Wynn’s best restaurants, and attending free concerts and events, including a golf tournament where cozied up to NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. While hitting jackpot after jackpot, King would brag to anyone willing to listen to her talk about the amazing luck she’s had.

But it wasn’t luck at all—King had figured out how to cheat the casino.

“She was winning all the time, saying she is the “slot machine whisperer” and that she cracked the code of these machines. She even had her “strategy” written on a piece of paper,” Pahlavi said.

The scheme seemed just perfect. Meanwhile, her business was doing great as she was making money at the casino, and her plan was to get a lending license in Nevada, he adds. Soon King became friendly with all the hosts and the high-limit room employees so they would also help her find new clients for King Family Lending, which she owned and operated.

A Loyola Law School graduate who was admitted to the California State Bar in 2014, King did a stint working in commercial real estate in Costa Mesa, where she opened the hard money loan business advertised online as a “one-stop-shop lending platform’ providing luxury lending, entertainment contracts, and was referred to as an “invoice factory.” Essentially this business operated as a licensed luxury pawn shop—where often dicey clients could offer up collateral, jewelry, luxury cars, or any pricey merchandise, to access cash quickly (at a higher rate than traditional loans, of course).

To fund the loans, King turned to investors. Her parents, who owned an Orange County insurance company, and her friends, then in January 2022, she was introduced by Pahlavi to his friend of 35 years, Swiss banker Laurent Reiss, from Monaco. His company, LDR International Limited, reviewed King’s purported collateral—Rolex watches, yachts and sports cars, and much more, then invested $195,000 secured with three expensive watches. For that, the bank received a cut of the company’s interest payments.

As King Lending made interest payments, Reiss funded 97 loans, totaling $2,528,500, which was secured by emails and texted photos of the collateral—which King purportedly had in her possession: a Tiffany-stamped Patek watch; a Maybach 62; and a Mercedes G wagon; a Rolls Royce Ghost; and a selfie with an NHL player, who wanted to borrow a half-million from his future contracted earnings at 10 percent interest.

Reiss even funded a loan he apparently believed was going to help Kim Kardashian’s “hair extension person,” expand her business. “She makes good money,” King wrote of the Kardashians’ hair guru. “I was her lawyer for a period of time and had access to her books.”

It was in November when Reiss began to suspect King was running a scam after he noticed typos on bank statements. He traveled to California to survey the collateral and found that every collateral item had been faked. In February, Richards filed a civil suit on Reiss’ behalf accusing King of using his money to “fund a lavish lifestyle and gambling in Las Vegas.”

When Pahlavi learned his wife had “scammed so many people,” he fled to Morocco and filed for divorce. “My whole life crumbled, he said. “I had been living with a female version of Madoff all these years.”

Sara King’s victims include a cocktail waitress at the Wynn, who had saved $5,000— “a year’s worth of tip money”—and entrusted it to King to invest it on her behalf. Pasadena surgeon Amal Obaid-Schmid and her husband, Steffen, who befriended Pahlavi and King at the Wynn, lost their life savings of around $100,000. King’s parents were evicted from the home after they lost their life savings after trusting their daughter. Even her best friend was scammed out of $10,000

“What we all have in common is that we trusted Sara. She was a lawyer,” Obaid-Schmid says.

Sara King is now being called Orange County’s own Anna Delvey, the con woman who scammed the New York elite into believing she was a German heiress.

“Sara loved money. The best things, Louis Vuitton, Dior, always luxury, people with high status,” says Sturdivant, who met King more than a decade ago when she was starting out as an attorney and looked up to her like an older sister. “She’s sick. She has no soul.”

Like Delvey, who preyed on her supposed intimates, King’s fraud relied on trust. The surgeon had thrown a 38th birthday party for King, a champagne and caviar affair, and learned that the lawyer dropped so much cash at Vegas luxury stores, Chanel comped a birthday cake shaped like a handbag. Dior sent cupcakes. When King confided in Obaid-Schmid that her father was diagnosed with cancer, the surgeon pulled strings to get him the best oncologist in Orange County.

“She was over the moon grateful, told me over and over she loved me,” he said.

When Pahlavi and King were having problems, Obaid-Schmid and her husband invited them over and would counsel them for hours. It was after that King made her pitch, the one that starts with “I normally don’t open up deals to people who aren’t billionaires,” and convinced the couple to invest their life savings. They were nervous, they told LAMag, until a month later. This was when she sent them $110,000 – a 10 percent return – and urged a reinvestment. They did, and soon King began to blow them off.

“She got very shady with us,” Amal said. “It was lie, after lie, after lie.”

In November, the fleeced couple, also Wynn regulars, went to the casino’s security to explain how King was scamming its guest, a member of its staff, and likely recruiting other unsuspecting victims on their floor. This was the moment when Wynn security escorted King out of her villa, banned her from entering the resort, and called the FBI.

Later that day, King was spotted gambling across the street at Resorts World.

No one knows where King is living now. The California Bar has been notified of her purported thievery and launched an investigation. Her business license to lend money was revoked, and she has been evicted from the West Hollywood apartment where she has been served with more than one civil suit. King’s victims are speaking with the FBI and Richards plans to refer his client’s case for federal prosecution. Still, though, the so–called slot whisper is still sneaking around the Strip, now with a new look.

“She is extremely dangerous,” Pahlavi said. “Especially now that she is against the wall.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.