Shark Sought After Badly Injuring Swimmer in Pacific Grove Attack

A swimmer was hospitalized with “significant injuries” Wednesday after an encounter with a shark in Monterey Bay.

The attack occurred about 10:30 a.m. at Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove, a coastal community in Monterey County, the Pacific Grove Police Department said in a statement. Authorities said the male adult swimmer, who was bitten by the shark, was taken to Natividad Hospital Hospital in Salinas.

Following State Parks protocol, the beach at Lovers Point and Sea Palm turnout has been closed and will remain closed until Saturday, June 25, 2022, the police department said.

Additionally, the Monterey Fire Department conducted an aerial search of the area for the shark, but as of 2 p.m., when the police department released its statement, there have not been any sightings. Authorities said they will continue to monitor the area during the closure.

“We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the Good Samaritans that took immediate action and personal risk to assist the swimmer,” the police department said. “We send our prayers and thoughts to the swimmer and their family.”

Sharks rarely attack humans, but as the climate changes and the ocean gets warmer, the sharks are broadening their territory and have been showing up farther north, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Last year, a man riding a bodyboard in Morro Bay was killed by a great white shark on Christmas Eve, marking the second fatal attack in San Luis Obispo County in several decades, according to John Ugoretz, environmental program manager with the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s marine study division.

“Shark incidents are extremely rare,” Ugoretz told the Times in March following the Christmas Eve attack. “Since the 1950s, there have been 15 fatalities in the state of California.”

Hopefully, this will not affect the upcoming, all-important Fourth of July holiday in these tight financial times.

