Self-Identified ‘Incel’ Charged with Hate Crimes in String of Violent Attacks

Johnny Deven Young, the 25-year-old Anaheim man wanted for charges related to sexually harassing, verbally, and physically assaulting women in Orange County has been captured and transported back to the county to face charges, where he is scheduled for an October 10 arraignment in Santa Ana, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Tuesday.

Young’s alleged attacks go back to August 2019 when he was arrested for threatening to “shoot up” a Las Vegas nightclub while claiming to be a white supremacist, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. He has a prior misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada and was also convicted on a misdemeanor case in San Mateo County before being transferred to Orange County Jail last week.

Police began investigating Young last November when they were dispatched to a local bar where Young had allegedly pepper-sprayed a young woman after sexually harassing her. He also attacked a man who tried to intervene and help the woman.

Young is a self-described “incel”—a term used to identify those who are involuntarily celibate, often driven to hostility and even violence towards those who they believe are sexually active. He is reported to have posted YouTube videos of several of his attacks, helping the Costa Mesa Police Department identify him as a suspect.

In a Tuesday’s statement, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer identified the charges as a message of law enforcement’s commitment to addressing violence against women. The eight felony hate crime enhancements that prosecutors are seeking—coupled with four felony counts of assault, illegal use of tear gas, personal use of a deadly weapon, and five misdemeanor counts of violation of civil rights—could lengthen Young’s sentence to 13 years if he is convicted.

Incidentally, the statement comes as the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors agreed on Tuesday to begin developing a Sexual Assault Council intended to coordinate response and prevention services for survivors of sexual violence. In Young’s case, Spitzer noted, “No one should have to live in fear that they could be indiscriminately attacked and then publicly humiliated on the Internet because of their gender.”

