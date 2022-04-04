The property, which boasts “enchanting” views, comes with a high price to pay for freedom

Hunter Biden is enjoying his father’s presidency from the lap of luxury in a stately Malibu mansion, protected by a full Secret Service detail that is breaking the bank for his stay, according to ABC News.

The agency is reaching deep into its pockets to shell out roughly $30,000 a month to rent the Malibu manse for about a year. Tasked with protecting the President and his kin—as well as other ranking government figures—the Secret Service chose the property for its close proximity to his father’s own rented beauty of a home, where he pays roughly $20,000 a month.

Ex-senior Secret Service agent Don Mihalek, who now works for ABC News as a contributor, noted that the arrangement is “the cost of doing business for the Secret Service,” and that the agency is mandated to protect the President, the first family, and anyone else the White House deems in need of their protection.

“This isn’t new,” Mihalek told the network. “The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially.”

The agency also rents out properties for protection at President Biden’s residences on the East Coast, in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Hunter Biden has been the subject of a federal investigation into his tax affairs, and most notably, his luxurious California lifestyle.

Sources told ABC that the number of witnesses in Hunter Biden’s case has increased. The witnesses are reportedly being asked about payments Hunter Biden received during his tenure on the board of directors of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, as well as other questions surrounding his ability to pay off tax obligations.

Hunter Biden’s Malibu getaway is features four bedrooms, three baths, vaulted high ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, French doors, as well as a “spacious park-like yard” with a pool, a spa, a built-in barbecue bar, and alfresco dining.

Biden’s team of Secret Service bunk just next door, on a 0.7-acre property with views spanning the Malibu coast.

The agents’ mansion may just outdo the younger Biden’s, however, with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a tasting room, a pool, a spa, and a “castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar.”

In the past, protecting the first family has always come with a cost, which has raised the eyebrows of American taxpayers.

During the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Secret Service requested a protection budget of $60 million to be spent on the Trumps, with $27 million of that amount going to an extended stay at the Trump Tower in New York City, according to a 2017 report by the Washington Post.

