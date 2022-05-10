San Mateo D.A. Won’t Charge Mike Tyson in Airplane Beatdown

Many feel Iron Mike was justified in delivering his own punishment to the unruly ”victim,” and the D.A.’s leaving it at that

Mike Tyson won’t face criminal charges for the April 20 incident in which he rained blows down upon an annoying passenger seated behind on a plane at San Francisco International Airport.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe made the announcement in a Tuesday morning press release, stating, “We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane. Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”

Wagstaffe, added, “These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case.”

The conduct of the JetBlue “victim,” Melvin Townsend III, was made public in a video (which has been edited) obtained by TMZ Sports and posted shortly after the contretemps aboard the airliner as it awaited takeoff to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

Although the video shows Townsend apparently making a pain of himself and pestering the champ repeatedly, Tyson’s camp also told TMZ that he hurled a water bottle at Tyson, which Townsend denies.

Wagstaff also told TMZ on Tuesday that his office has more serious issues to prosecute.

Lawyers for Tyson said in a statement, “We thank San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe, the San Mateo County Sheriff, and all law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation for their careful, diligent, and professional work.”

