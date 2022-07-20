San Diego Hotel Workers Strike the Day Before Comic-Con

A hungry, hyped-up literal army of nerds, geeks and gamers are descending on the city and Hilton figured this was a great time to be stingy

About 600 hotel workers at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront went on strike early Wednesday, the day before an army of more than 125,000 nerds, geeks, gamers and the people who love them descend on the San Diego Convention Center next door for their annual rituals at Comic-Con 2022.

As Human Resources Director reports, staffers have been working without a contract since November. They voted to authorize a strike last Friday.

Unite Here Local 30, the that union represents more than 6,000 workers in the hotel, airport, gaming and food service industries in San Diego, says that along with better pay, there are other issues to address—especially the hotel continuing its pandemic-era policy of not having housekeepers clean the rooms daily, which the union estimates has resulted in 30 percent fewer hours for their members.

Union leaders said bargaining with the hotel hit a wall after 13 hours of talks ending late Tuesday, reports the Los Angeles Times.

“We have been negotiating for months,” said Rick Bates, director of policy for the union. Bates said the hotel workers were asking for an increase of $4 an hour over two years. The hotel, on the other hand, offered a $2.50 an hour raise and no change in the room-cleaning policy. “We can’t allow room attendants to continue suffering in a billion-dollar industry,” he said.

A Hilton spokesperson previously issued a statement saying that it “maintains a cooperative and productive relationship” with the union and is “confident that we will reach an agreement that is beneficial to our valued Team Members and to our hotel.”.

The union represents about 450 full-time employees at the Hilton Bayfront and an additional 150 on-call workers. Hourly pay for non-tipped workers at the Hilton — including housekeepers front desk agents—ranges from $19.30 to $20.65.

