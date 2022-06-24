Roe v Wade Decision Brings Protests Across Southern California

Multiple protests against the overturning of the right to abortion care are set for downtown L.A. and across SoCal

Following the Supreme Court’s announcement on Friday morning of a 6-3 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion rights activists quickly began to organize public demonstrations across Los Angeles. In response, the city has enacted some enhanced security measures as a precaution against any potential violence and chaos.

The overturning of Roe, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion care nationwide, triggered laws previously passed in several U.S. states that went into effect immediately—effectively banning abortion care in these states outright. But in California, access to abortion care will remain; still, many residents are deeply concerned for the future of abortion and other rights, given the magnitude of this decision from the high court.

Abortion rights activists have been on high alert since May 2, when a Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe was leaked to Politico. Now that Roe has been overturned, activists are quickly mobilizing protesters, with much of the organizing taking place on social media. The direct action group, Rise up 4 Abortion Rights, organized a protest that began at noon on Friday outside the U.S. Courthouse in downtown L.A. Other planned downtown L.A. abortion rights protests are set for 5 p.m. at Pershing Square and 6 p.m. Friday at Father Serra Park.

Earlier on Friday, barriers and other forms of enhanced security set up at the federal courthouse and City Hall were observed by local residents. These measures are similar to those put into place in May when authorities responded to the abortion rights protests in the area that followed the draft memo leak.

As many L.A. residents are now looking for a public space where their voices and opinions will be heard, the people’s movement group We Won’t Go Back shared an interactive events map that includes upcoming protest events in L.A. and its surrounding areas. This includes Pasadena, Long Beach, Fullerton, Claremont, Ontario, Irvine, Palmdale, Laguna Beach, Riverside, Ventura County, Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, and more.

As these protests erupt across the SoCal region and nationwide, President Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Friday afternoon asking for demonstrations of the high court’s decision to remain free of any violence.

“I call on everyone, no matter how deeply they care about this decision, to keep all protests peaceful,” he said.

