Roe v. Wade Decision: Twitter Can’t Believe this Crap Either

Words may hardly express the outrage and grief millions of Americans are feeling now that Roe v. Wade has been stricken, but these come close
By
-
21

As the world begins to process the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, taking away women’s constitutional right to an abortion, social media feeds are full of rage, sorrow, calls to action, and the occasional “Glory to God” (thanks, Lauren Boebert)—the latter despite the fact that most Americans support a woman’s right to choose.

Here are some early reactions by people you may know.

Sidney Flanigan is the star of the 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, about a young Pennsylvania woman traveling to New York to get an abortion.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @amyschumer

Elizabeth Banks, who stars in the upcoming abortion-activist biopic Call Jane, recorded a video shortly after getting the news.

 

The creator of The Wire and notorious insult-tweeter was succinct in his response to Susan Collins’ pearl-clutching.

Tarana Burke is the original founder of the #MeToo movement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

The sharpest take yet may come from beyond the grave, in the form of the late, great, always prescient George Carlin:

In 1972, the year before Roe was decided, Gloria Steinem’s Ms. magazine published a story titled “We Have Had Abortions,” signed by 53 high-profile American women.

 

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR