Roe v. Wade Decision: Twitter Can’t Believe this Crap Either

Words may hardly express the outrage and grief millions of Americans are feeling now that Roe v. Wade has been stricken, but these come close

As the world begins to process the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, taking away women’s constitutional right to an abortion, social media feeds are full of rage, sorrow, calls to action, and the occasional “Glory to God” (thanks, Lauren Boebert)—the latter despite the fact that most Americans support a woman’s right to choose.

Here are some early reactions by people you may know.

With the tomorrow we made. Let's get to work: https://t.co/BNVLVLM6Ji — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) June 24, 2022

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Sidney Flanigan is the star of the 2020 film Never Rarely Sometimes Always, about a young Pennsylvania woman traveling to New York to get an abortion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidney Jeanne Flanigan (@sidney.flanigan)

Bad day to have a uterushttps://t.co/p9kdzcghDI — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) June 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @amyschumer

having a hard time sharing public space with Men Appearing Unbothered. i want to ask how many abortions they've required in their lifetimes. need them to find a way to at least fucking appear concerned. — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) June 24, 2022

Elizabeth Banks, who stars in the upcoming abortion-activist biopic Call Jane, recorded a video shortly after getting the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Robinson (@dopequeenpheebs)

I hope the 53% of white women who just couldn’t stomach voting for @HillaryClinton are happy that they’ve just ensured that their daughters grow up in #Gilead. A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision. A PERSONAL health decision. I’m a Christian and know that. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade feels shocking, despite us having known it probably was coming. It feels so very wrong because this is the first time in our history that a constitutionally guaranteed right, one that was granted /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 24, 2022

The creator of The Wire and notorious insult-tweeter was succinct in his response to Susan Collins’ pearl-clutching.

Just spoke to a teacher of mine from high school. She said, “First we cry. Then we fight.” — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) June 24, 2022

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

Los Angeles will never back down, and our cities will not wait to protect abortion rights. Read our coalition's statement: https://t.co/E6NJSQOI8l — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 24, 2022

Tarana Burke is the original founder of the #MeToo movement.

I was born in the BX in 1973. The year of Roe. My mom was 22 in college. The ‘decision’ was made but the ‘safety’ the law provided didn’t hit the hood right away. And so my mom made the safe choice. Today’s decision isn’t going to stop abortion. Just safe choices. — Tarana (@TaranaBurke) June 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil)

This nation was founded on the separation between church & state. The Supreme Court has now been made illegitimate by destruction of that separation & turned into a political organ of the religious right. We are going to have to fight for the founding principals of our nation. https://t.co/77FRVp0Ci0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 24, 2022

What absolute irony that the death of #RoevWade should be brought to us by #DonaldJackassTrump, who undoubtedly paid for a hundred of them himself. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

I’M MAD AS HELL!!! Today, a group of thieves called the US Supreme Court, stripped women of their fundamental constitutional rights. We must ALL stand up and say NO! Women are NOT, and WILL NOT be, 2nd class citizens in our own country! #RoeVsWade #WomensRights pic.twitter.com/IvU8AA74vd — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) June 24, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Women losing body autonomy rights today is the most egregious abuse of governmental power ever witnessed in 2 generations.

SCOTUS’ ruling is representative of a MINORITY of Americans but impacts the majority of citizens. VOTE IN NOV. Your civil rights depend on it #RoeVsWade — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) June 24, 2022

I am sickened by today’s Supreme Court decision on #RoevsWade, and I’m angry for my wife, daughter, and millions of women across the country who woke up this morning with a fundamental right to choose their health care choice taken away from them. pic.twitter.com/nXApgHUt80 — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) June 24, 2022

The sharpest take yet may come from beyond the grave, in the form of the late, great, always prescient George Carlin:

George Carlin's 25-year-old routine about "once you're born you're on you're own" has never felt more relevant. pic.twitter.com/DVxl5eLZzH — Slade (@Slade) June 24, 2022

In 1972, the year before Roe was decided, Gloria Steinem’s Ms. magazine published a story titled “We Have Had Abortions,” signed by 53 high-profile American women.

Banning abortions does not stop the need for them, it just bans their safety.

Don't agonize. Organize.#BansOffOurBodies #wewontgoback pic.twitter.com/b21oQQe1vs — Gloria Steinem (@GloriaSteinem) June 24, 2022

