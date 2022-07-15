Ricky Martin Faces 50 Years in Prison on Incest Allegations

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer will go on trial for incest in Puerto Rico next week after his nephew accused him domestic violence

Pop star Ricky Martin has been accused by his 21-year-old nephew of domestic violence and incest, Marca reports.

According to the Spanish newspaper, Martin was recently accused of domestic violence but his accuser’s identity was withheld due to Puerto Rico’s Law 54, which protects victims of physical, sexual or emotional abuse. But earlier this week Martin’s brother, Eric Martin, claimed that the complainant is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, the nephew of the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer.

The victim, according to Marca, claims Ricky Martin “exercised physical and psychological attacks on him in the relationship they had for seven months.”

Due to the incest allegation, if Martin is convicted he could face 50 years in prison.

The trial begins on July 21.

Sanchez reportedly also claims that he and his uncle ended their relationship several months ago but that Martin “would not have accepted the separation” and therefore began to call him constantly and harass him. Martin vehemently denies all the claims.

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” Martin tweeted. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

According to Marca, Martin’s defense team will claim that Sanchez “has recently been denounced by a woman who denounced him for harassment after he threatened to destroy her life.”

A rep for Martin told People, “The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

