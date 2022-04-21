Rick Caruso Bans George Gascón Recall Supporters from His Malls

Rick Caruso says he wants to recall L.A. District Attorney George Gascón but he’s telling petitioners to keep out of his high-end shopping centers

Mayoral hopeful Rick Caruso has publicly endorsed the second effort to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, and has reportedly donated $50,000 to the campaign to get rid of him. So the people working hardest to oust the ultra-reformist D.A. were not happy to discover that the billionaire real estate mogul wants them to stay off his property.

In an April 8 email obtained by Los Angeles, a top organizer for RecallDAGeorgeGascon.com informed the movement’s army of volunteers that they are officially forbidden from seeking petition signatures at luxury mall the Grove, as well as Palisades Village, and the Americana—two other Caruso-owned, high-end shopping centers in L.A.

This is particularly unfortunate, with time running out to unseat Gascón.

“We have 88 days left to collect,” the letter reads, referring to the July 6 deadline to collect 566,856 signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters—roughly 10 percent of total current registered voters—in order to get the recall measure on the November, 2022 election ballot.

The note goes on to say that with the clock counting down volunteers desperately need to collect 10,500 petition signatures per week, up from an average of 6,500, to have any hope of seeing Gascón gone. But there’s a problem.

“While shopping centers have been a great source of signature collecting for many of you,” the note explains, “we were notified today that we do NOT have permission to gather at the locations below. We have been asked not to send anyone again.”

The missive goes on to list the Grove, Palisades Village and the Americana. It’s unclear why these three properties were singled out above all of Caruso’s other L.A. retail outlets, but they seem to be the ones Caruso favors above all others, as they alone grace the top row of his Our Portfolio collection at Caruso.com.

Presumably, the more centrist and conservative-leaning voters who support kicking Gascón the hell out of office are still allowed to exercise their First Amendment rights at such other Caruso consumer destinations as the Commons at Calabasas, Encino Marketplace or Village at Moore Park—apparently they’re the slouches of the bunch.

Reps for Recall Gascón and Rick Caruso did not return requests for comment.

