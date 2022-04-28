Republicans Buy ‘Stop Lying’ Billboards in Kevin McCarthy’s Hometown

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s own party members are telling the California Republican’s district what a liar they think he is

In case anyone doesn’t know that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was busted last week for saying he’d finally “had it” with Donald Trump after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and that he’s been furiously prevaricating about it ever since, a group of civic-minded GOP members have erected billboards in the California Republican’s 23rd congressional district to ensure that voters are informed.

“WE’VE HEARD THE TAPES, KEVIN,” the billboards say. “Stop lying about January 6th.”

The billboards—of which there are six dotting the countryside of McCarthy’s hometown, Bakersfield—were paid for by the Republican Accountability Project, a conservative group unhappy with GOP members who won’t stand up to Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election being rigged, the Washington Post reports.

“We put the billboards across his district because his lies are the kind of thing that can too easily get swept under the rug in today’s news cycle,” RAP political director Gunner Ramer tells Los Angeles. “McCarthy essentially admitted that Donald Trump incited the January 6 attack, but now he spends much of his time trying to discredit the work of the House Jan. 6 Committee.”

Ramer is referring to audio recordings made during a meeting of House Republican leaders days after the Capitol attack and obtained by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns for their upcoming book, This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future.

In the Jan. 10, 2021 recording, some of which was made public last week, McCarthy tells his pals privately, “I’ve had it with this guy,” and adds that he intends to urge Trump to step down. He’s been denying to supporters ever since that he considered asking 45 to quit, and the wormy legislator even got a standing-O after defending himself to fellow House Republicans on Wednesday, the Post notes.

McCarthy’s spokesman, Mark Bednar, told the New York Times last week: “McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign.”

Things like that could be explain why McCarthy finds himself gracing RAP’s “Cowardice” page among such other GOP winners as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Missouri Senator (Jr.) Josh Hawley, and California’s own perennial sad sack, Devin Nunes.

“His district should know that McCarthy is willing to lie to become Speaker of the House,” Ramer told Los Angeles. “That is unacceptable for his district and the state of California. We need to ask more of our leaders, and it starts with Kevin McCarthy.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.