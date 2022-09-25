Report: FBI Misled Judge in $86 Million Raid on Beverly Hills Vaults

The Feds didn’t tell the warrant-signing judge they planned to keep the $86M—before losing several legal attempts to do just that

Following the March 2021 FBI raid on the U.S Private Vaults store in Beverly Hills that has been raising questions and a stink ever since, it now appears that the Feds got their warrant for the action by neglecting to tell the judge who signed it that they intended to keep every bit of loot they pried out of every safe deposit box containing $5,000 or more in cash and prizes.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, the failure of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles to disclose the confiscation plan in the raid request was revealed in FBI documents and depositions of agents in a class-action lawsuit by box holders who say the raid violated their rights. The specific information about the agencies’ alleged scheme to bag for themselves the contents of all $5000-and-over deposit boxes comes from recent testimony by a senior FBI agent.

The raid—which the government justified on the presumption that hundreds of box holders were hoarding illegally-gotten assets—was particularly intrusive.

Federal agents descending on the Olympic Boulevard strip mall location manhandled the personal belongings of a jazz saxophone player, an interior designer, a retired doctor, a flooring contractor and a couple of Century City lawyers, among hundreds of others, notes the Times. Feds also made video and photo records of customers’ most sensitive documents: pay stubs, password lists, credit cards, a prenuptial agreement, immigration and vaccination records, bank statements and a will all made it into government databases, court docs show.

The crime busters also discovered cremated human remains (we presume of a legally interred person) in one renter’s box.

The court filings further indicate that federal agents defied restrictions that U.S. Magistrate Judge Steve Kim set in the warrant when they searched through box holders’ belongings for evidence of crimes.