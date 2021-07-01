California Sets a Date for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Recall Election

On Sept. 14, voters will decide whether to keep or boot their Democrat governor

Let the sideshow begin.

After verifying upward of 1.5 million signatures on a recall petition, California has officially set a date for the Republican-led push to unseat Governor Gavin Newsom.

Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis set the election for Tuesday, September 14, which the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials said in a recent letter was the earliest feasible election date.

The ballot will have two questions: Should Newsom be removed, and, if so, who should replace him? A number of Republicans have already declared their candidacy, including former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman (and self-proclaimed “beast”) John Cox, and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner. According to the Associated Press, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is considering running as well.

Would-be challengers will have until 59 days before the election to file the necessary paperwork (which puts the deadline at July 17).

While Republican strategists are hoping a high-profile candidate with a big platform like Elder might stand a chance at bumping the popular Democratic governor, a Republican hasn’t won a statewide election in California since 2006. As recently as May, polls indicated that just 36 percent of registered voters favor removing Newsom.

The election is expected to cost taxpayers $215 million.

