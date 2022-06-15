Real Life ‘Squid Game’ Promises Big Money, No Actual Deaths

Casting is open for the competition based on a show in which the poor are tested by the rich in an examination of a world losing its humanity

Netflix officially green-lit a second season of its gloriously gory murder Olympics thriller Squid Game on Sunday, but if pretend depravity doesn’t quite float your boat, the streamer says it’s also putting together a real life competition based on the series.

The network, which has taken its share of beatings lately after bad viewership news reduced it to offering cheap-o, ad-supported tiers like mere mortal entertainment megaliths, announced plans for Squid Game: The Challenge on Tuesday.

“Exactly 456 players will compete to win the life-changing reward of $4.56 million,” Netflix said in a statement, promising that the hefty figures represent “the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history.”

It’s a lucky thing season one of the fictional story had 456 players, because producers are cutting it awfully close boasting that $4.56 million will be biggest prize ever, since Ken Jennings took home $4,522,700 all told on Jeopardy!, and try debating the finer points of “lump sum” with a game show geek if you’d like.

Additionally, producers contend that there will be no intentional deaths in the competition: “Players will be put to the test in a series of games inspired by the show, along with some surprising new additions that will push them to their limits. Strategy, alliances and character are crucial in order to survive the tension. The stakes are high, but thankfully, in this game, the worst fate anyone will face is going home empty-handed.”

Brandon Riegg, Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said in the statement, “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.”

It gets funner. If you’d like to take part in the game based on the show in which the poor, stripped of dignity, are driven to tear one another apart for the amusement of the rich in an examination of a world rapidly losing the last of its humanity, the series is currently recruiting players.

Do you want to play a game? Enter to join Squid Game: The Challenge at https://t.co/MaXfZnqmvb pic.twitter.com/6gYLXlplDC — Netflix (@netflix) June 14, 2022

