Rapper PnB Rock Murdered in South L.A. Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles

The Philadelphia born-and-raised rapper was eating at the restaurant when he was shot during an apparently targeted robbery attempt

PnB Rock, the 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper who rose to fame with the release of his 2015 hit “Fleek,” was fatally shot during a daylight robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Sources tell the Los Angeles Times that the suspects were targeting Rock for his jewelry, though it has not been confirmed.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz said a shooting had taken place around 1:15 p.m. at the popular soul food restaurant on Main and Manchester Ave. but did not identify the victim.

Rock, whose birth name is Rakim Allen, was at Roscoe’s with his girlfriend, who posted an Instagram story that revealed their location, according to the Times. The suspect entered the restaurant shortly after the post was published, waving a firearm and demanding items from Rock.

Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock was just shot in Los Angeles California. The video on Twitter is too gruesome to post. He has been transported to a nearby hospital. Let’s pray he survives 🙏🏽 — Doc Louallen (@LouallenDoc) September 12, 2022

“He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said.

LAPD investigators are still analyzing security footage from inside the restaurant to identify the shooter. They are also actively checking footage from nearby restaurants to see if their surveillance systems captured the suspect fleeing on foot or in a vehicle.

Rock was born on Dec. 9, 1991, in Philadelphia. He got into the music industry at 19, when he first. drew inspiration from Drake’s Take Care.

The 2015 release of “Fleek” in 2015 sent Vine into a craze of users posting videos of themselves perfecting their personal appearances. Rock’s next big moment came in 2016, when he released “Everyday We Lit” alongside YFN Lucci. The track marked the highest-charting song for both artists.

Rock is survived by his two daughters, Milan and Xuri Li, and girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang.

Earlier Monday, the Times reported that aspiring rapper “Wakko the Kidd”—who was shot multiple times in a follow-home robbery in North Hollywood on Sept. 1—said he believes the shooting was prompted by his showing money and jewelry on his social media accounts.

“And you know he did the grills,” the rapper says in one video, “and you know he did the watch,” while showing off the gem-encrusted jewelry.

Weeks before the attack, Kidd posted a video on his YouTube account claiming he spent $80,000 on a chain from Dumoni Jewelers, a company that specializes in custom jewelry, including grills.

