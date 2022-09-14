Rapper PnB Rock Murdered After Jewelry, Location Posted to Instagram

The “Fleek” rapper posted his jewelry and his girlfriend posted their meal and where they were eating just before the murder

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore announced on Tuesday that rapper PnB Rock, 30, was likely targeted for the attempted robbery in which he was shot dead Monday at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South L.A. due to Instagram posts he and his girlfriend shared shortly before the murder.

Rock had been at the popular eatery with girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang—with whom he had daughter Xuri Li Sibounheuang in March 2020—not long after he had posted some photos of himself wearing expensive jewelry. While at Roscoe’s, Sibounheuang posted a since-deleted photo of her meal and tagged the location.

At around 1:15 p.m., the assailant showed up demanding items from Rock before getting into a struggle with him and opening fire. Rock was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 1:59 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rock, Moore said, was “with his family—with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his—and as they’re, there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting.”

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said the assailant “shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot.”

Roscoe’s, meanwhile, opened again on Tuesday but is so far doing scant business. The soul food chain said on Instagram Tuesday, “We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen, (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere. His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us.

Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time. The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

LAPD emphasized that it is still investigating the motive for the murder. No suspects have been identified.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today