Rapper Feezy Lebron Wants $10M from LASD for Threatening to Kill Him

L.A. rapper Feezy Lebron has filed a claim for $10 million against LASD and a deputy who apparently threatened to murder him on camera

Los Angeles rapper Feezy Lebron, legal name Darral Scott, has filed a $10 million claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and a deputy who threatened to kill him while he sat in his parked car on New Year’s Eve.

Scott sat in his car in a parking lot off of Crenshaw Boulevard in Gardena, talking to his fans via Instagram Live, when he was approached by LASD deputies, according to All HipHop. Scott’s Live feed caught the beginning of the encounter as deputies Justin Sabatine and Jacob Ruiz of the South L.A. Sheriff’s Station approached his vehicle. The incident begins, according to Scott, with Sabatine immediately reaching into his car and trying to grab his arm. Moments later, a second deputy, whose body cam footage was released by LASD on Wednesday, is seen coming at the car and threatening to pepper-spray Scott.

After Scott repeatedly asks why he is being approached, Sabatine pulls his gun and aims it at Scott, who is still seated in the vehicle.

“Move your hands from right there, and you’re done,” Sabatine is heard saying in the footage. “You take off in this car, I’m gonna shoot you. I’m gonna make it super easy on you. You put this car in drive, you’re getting one right to the chest. I don’t care what you got. I don’t care if you got bullshit on you, but guess what, bro, now you gotta deal with it. But if you pull some bullishit, you’re gonna take one to the chest.”

According to Scott lawyer Rueben Cohen, “Deputy Sabatine’s brazen actions here are shocking, and they are terrifying. They are not only unconstitutional, they are criminal. We are seeking justice for Mr. Lebron through civil litigation, and we are asking both state and federal prosecutors to criminally investigate and prosecute Deputy Sabatine. The County of Los Angeles continues to prove its abject inability—if not unwillingness—to protect the people of Los Angeles from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.”

A statement later released by the Sheriff’s Department stated, “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into this incident. While the Department does not make statements related to ongoing investigations, Sheriff Luna has made it clear that he expects Department personnel to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect, and that personnel who do not uphold our training standards will be held accountable. In the interest of transparency with our community, the Sheriff’s Department is releasing body-worn camera video from the incident.”

Following that incident, when Scott arrived at the sheriff’s station to file a complaint, he was met by deputies who either said they couldn’t help or were delayed by a shift change, StreetsBlogs reports.

“I felt like they were definitely trying to intimidate me to not file the report,” Scott says. “And they definitely did everything in their power to make it uncomfortable.”

Scott further claims that when Sabatine came out to greet him, the deputy said, “I’m just letting you know your claim is unfounded.” Sabatine, according to Scott, then said that he found the situation amusing, telling Scott that body cams were made “to protect us from people like you.”

While Sabatine waits to find out if his alleged statements come back with fitting irony, Scott says, “I figured that’s what happens with a lot of Black guys. They make it impossible for us to file a complaint because they want us to leave… But I told myself I just couldn’t. This has happened too many times.”

