Daily Brief: Rams Coach Addresses Ukraine Fight, Stanford Soccer Star Found Dead on Campus

» For Rams Coach Sean McVay, the Ukraine Fight Hits Home “My thoughts and prayers are with Ukraine,” McVay said Wednesday during a video conference. His fiancé, Veronika Khomyn, is from Ukraine. “This obviously hits home with me. … Just watching the grace at which she’s handled this, how strong her family’s been in the midst of this, I’m just so proud to be associated with that culture.” [Los Angeles Times]

» Stanford University Soccer Player From Burbank Found Dead on Campus Katie Meyer, 22, who was a star goalkeeper and team captain of the Stanford Women’s Soccer Team, was found dead on campus Tuesday. University administrators have not yet released information on Meyer’s cause of death out of respect for her family’s privacy. [KRON4]

» Pamela Anderson to Tell the “Real Story” in Upcoming Netflix Documentary One month after Hulu premiered its mini series, Pam & Tommy, about her tumultuous relationship with Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson has revealed that she will be telling her own story in a new documentary. The former Baywatch star announced the news on social media with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead, which reads: “My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story.” [Variety]

» Ex-TSA Officer Arrested Arrested at LAX After Allegedly Trying to Smuggle Meth Through LAX Michael Williams, a former Transportation Security Administration officer, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly smuggling what he thought was meth through Los Angeles International Airport in exchange for cash. [KTLA]

» Grab a Sweater. Cooler Temperatures are Coming to Los Angeles This Week Angelenos should expect to see rain on Thursday night and Friday morning, along with mountain snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms, forecasters said. Maximum temperatures are expected to be roughly 10 degrees below normal in the L.A.-area, with highs reaching the mid-50s to mid-60s. [Los Angeles Times]

» Marilyn Manson Sues Ex-Fiancee Evan Rachel Wood Over Abuse Allegations Marilyn Manson is suing his former fiancee, Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, over her allegations that he sexually and physically abused her during their relationship. The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that Wood’s accusations were fabricated, and that she and another woman, Illma Gore, used false pretenses to torpedo Manson’s reputation. [The Associated Press]

Netflix Hits Pause On All Russian Projects

Netflix is taking a pause on all projects and acquisitions from Russia in response to their invasion of Ukraine. The streaming giant took a breather in light of current events, Variety reports.

Netflix was tied up with Russia in several ways, including four original Russian shows on the way. One was a thriller-crime series set in the 90s, directed by the Ivy League-educated wunderkind Dasha Zhuk, whose Crystal Swan was nominated for an Academy Award. The show, in the midst of shooting, has been told to stand down.

The series was the second Netflix series to film in Russia, after Anna K, which finished last year.

