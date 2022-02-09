Prosecutors Will Not Charge Trevor Bauer in Alleged Sex Assault

The Dodgers pitcher will not face criminal charges after the woman who accused him of assault was denied a restraining order

Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges in the case of a woman who claims the Dodgers pitcher turned consensual sex into an all out assault last spring, Los Angeles prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The San Diego woman, who was 27 at the time of the incidents at Bauer’s Pasadena home last April and May, accused the Cy Young Award-winner of strangling her with her own hair, shoving his fingers down her throat until she passed out, punching her repeatedly about the face and body, and penetrating her anally without her consent.

On Tuesday, L.A. District Attorney George Gascon’s office issued a statement reading, “After a thorough review of all the available evidence… the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A rep for the office says there are no plans for a press conference or to issue any further statement.

The woman was granted a temporary retraining order against Bauer in June, but her request for a permanent restraining order was denied in August. During that hearing—and in the press—Bauer’s lawyers shared what they considered to be exculpatory text messages from the alleged victim.

In one text before her second meeting with Bauer, she wrote that she had her “hooks in” the Dodger and “can get in his head.”

In denying the permanent restraining order, L.A. County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman ruled that Bauer posed no threat to the woman and said that he had not exceeded any limits set by the accuser because she did not express those limits to him.

“We consider in a sexual encounter that when a woman says no she should be believed,” Gould-Saltman said in her closing remarks, “so what should we do when she says yes?”

The judge added, “If she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would’ve been clear. But she set limits without considering all the consequences, and respondent did not exceed limits that the petitioner set.”

Bauer—who was put on paid leave in July—denied all accusations in a YouTube video called “The Truth” on Tuesday.

“The disturbing acts and conduct that she described simply did not occur,” he said, claiming that everything that happened between him and his accuser was “wholly consensual.”

Major League Baseball and the players’ union, which put Bauer on leave as part of their joint policy on domestic violence and sexual assault, are keeping Bauer out of the game though the postseason, and MLB can still suspend him for any length of time it chooses, the Associated Press reports.

In a statement Tuesday, the league said, “MLB’s investigation is ongoing, and we will comment further at the appropriate time.”

During the restraining order hearing last summer, Bauer’s alleged victim told the court, “I knew how this was going to go. I knew that I was going to get slut-shamed and that was worth it to me to get protection from Trevor Bauer.”

