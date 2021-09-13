President Biden Heads to Long Beach Today to Stump for Governor Newsom

Following stops in Boise, Idaho, and Sacramento on Monday, President Joe Biden will head south to SoCal this evening to stump for Governor Gavin Newsom with a day to go until the recall election.

According to ABC 7, Biden will speak at a rally at Long Beach City College at around 6 p.m. on Monday evening to make the case for keeping Newsom in office. On Tuesday, Californians who haven’t already submitted their ballots will head to the polls to decide whether Newsom should be recalled before his first term officially ends and replaced with one of 46 other candidates. If more than 50 percent of California voters select “Yes” on their recall ballots, Newsom is likely to be replaced by hyper-conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who polls say holds a lead among the other recall candidates, a field that includes businessman John Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner.

Elder—who opposes COVID safety measures, reproductive freedom, and the minimum wage, and who Newsom has described as “even more extreme than Trump”—is campaigning throughout Southern California today, with stops in at least four cities, including Monterey Park and Costa Mesa. On Sunday, the host was joined by Harvey Weinstein accuser and former actress Rose McGowan, who currently lives in Mexico. “Do I agree with him on all points? No,” McGowan said. “So what. He is the better candidate. He is the better man.”

Biden is the latest big-name Democrat to show support for Newsom in the lead-up to the controversial election, which is costing California taxpayers upward of $276 million. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a rally in the Bay Area to encourage “everyone” to vote. Congresswoman Barbara Lee also appeared, saying, “This is not just an attack on Gavin Newsom, it’s an attack on all of us. So we don’t have time to wait. This is happening right now.”

Some Long Beach residents can expect their commutes to be disrupted today and tomorrow. Long Beach Post reports that Biden will land at Long Beach Airport this evening and leave Tuesday morning, causing road closures and traffic delays throughout the city.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.