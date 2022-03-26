Possible Hepatitis Exposure Reported at West Hollywood Juice Bar

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an alert Friday, notifying residents that a food handler at the Sunlife Organics juice bar in West Hollywood has tested positive for hepatitis A.

While the department says that no other cases had been found as of Friday, March 25, it is working with Sunlife Organics to notify any customers who may have been exposed.

Public Health recommends that anyone who did consume food or beverages from the location between March 14 and 17 get a hepatitis A vaccination.

The department notes that vaccination is not necessary for people who previously completed the hepatitis A vaccine series or are known to have a past infection. To prevent infection or reduce illness, hepatitis A vaccine should be administered within 14 days after a known exposure.

Hepatitis A vaccinations might be available through local pharmacies or physicians’ offices. In addition, Public Health will be offering free hepatitis A vaccinations to exposed persons at:

Hollywood Wilshire Health Center

5205 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Sunday, March 27, 2022 from 10am-1pm

Monday, March 28, 2022 from 10am – 1pm

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 from 8am – 4pm

Most people will have protective levels of antibody after one dose of the Hepatitis A vaccine but can choose to visit their primary care provider to complete the series with a second dose 6 months after receiving their first dose, the department said.

