Porn Star Ron Jeremy Indicted on More Than 30 Sexual Assault Counts

The former adult film star is accused of sexually assaulting more than 20 women over a 23-year period, prosecutors say

Adult film star Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 sexual assault counts involving 21 victims—ranging from ages 15 to 51—dating back to 1996, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced.

A grand jury returned the indictment on August 19 after considering all the accusations from the 2020 charges, authorities said in a statement. He has been in jail since being arrested last summer on a $6.6 million bail, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The 68-year-old—born Ron Jeremy Hyatt—pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use, and assault with intent to commit rape.

“Far too often, survivors of sexual assault suffer in isolation,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery, including trauma-informed services for healing and support to report such crimes.”

Among the alleged incidents: Hyatt is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman during a photo shoot in the San Fernando Valley in October 1996, raping a 26-year-old woman at a party in a nightclub in October 2000, sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in June 2004, and raping a 17-year-old girl at a home in Woodland Hills in 2008.

Hyatt is scheduled to appear in court on Oct 12 for a pretrial conference at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center downtown.

