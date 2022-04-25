Pico Rivera Mom Fights Pit Bulls, Slaying One, to Save Tot

A mother in Pico Rivera defended her daughter with a knife when two of the family’s dogs attacked the one-year-old

A Pico Rivera mother went after two pit bulls with a knife as they attacked and mauled her one-year-old, stabbing one dog to death in order to save her child’s life.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when one of the dogs—identified as a three-year-old who lived at the home on the 9600 block of Homebrook Street—ran into the kitchen and jumped on the child, her grandmother, Margaret Morales, told KTLA.

The second dog joined in the attack moments later as the girl’s mother and grandmother struggled to get her free.

“He had her by the leg and I had to get his teeth off of her,” Margaret Morales said. “He bit my hand and my hand’s pretty severely cut open.”

Unable to free the toddler, her mother, Jaime Morales, grabbed a knife and began stabbing the animals.

“I had to stab the dog… I had to,” Jaime Morales told the station. “It was either him or my daughter and I chose my daughter.”

She said one of the dogs was killed. The second dog will be put down, authorities said.

Jaime Morales’ face was mauled in the attack and the girl’s aunt was also injured. The girl, identified as Ruby Cervantes, was taken to Los Angeles County USC Medical Center with multiple bites to her face and body. She was undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

The family told KTLA that the dogs had never been aggressive before Sunday.

