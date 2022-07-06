Pickaxe-Wielding Man Attacks Homes and Cars in Malibu Nightmare

Police are searching for Thomas Aaron Brothers, 55, who is wanted in connection with multiple vandalism incidents perpetrated with a heavy-duty mining tool in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in tracking down a man who went on a vandalism spree in Malibu over Independence Day weekend, damaging several homes and vehicles with what appears to be a pickaxe or hatchet.

Thomas Aaron Brothers, 55, is wanted in connection with multiple vandalism incidents that took place on Saturday, July 2 in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the department.

Brothers was seen on surveillance video from a resident’s Ring camera swinging a hatchet or pickaxe at their door. He damaged the front door and the camera, authorities said.

It was also discovered that Brothers damaged two vehicles parked on Pacific Coast Highway.

Although the sheriff’s department said the incidents took place on a single day, residents told KTLA that Brothers appeared on their home surveillance cameras at least three nights in the past week.

“We’re pretty upset about it,” a resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the station. “My wife is pretty scared because he’s swinging a pickaxe at my car, my neighbors’ cars, my neighbors’ garage doors.”

The man added that his car windows have been shattered multiple times, and that he recently attempted to follow the vandal but lost him.

Another neighbor said she’s worried that the vandalism incidents will escalate to physical violence.

“I’m really concerned it could go from vandalism of a car to personal safety,” the woman told KTLA.

Residents said they don’t recognize the suspect and they don’t understand why he has been vandalizing their property. They have filed several reports with the sheriff’s department, which is investigating the case.

On Tuesday, the department released additional details about Brothers, including an image of him taken from surveillance footage. Brothers is described as a white male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 164 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

The image shows Brothers wearing a beanie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.

Public records indicate that Brothers has a criminal record, according to KTLA. In 2008, he pleaded no contest to threatening a government official.

