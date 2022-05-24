Pelosi Calls Out Hypocrisy of Archbishop Who Denied Her Communion

Speaker of the House, liberal California Democrat, and devout Roman Catholic Nancy Pelosi has returned fire at Salvatore Cordileone, the Catholic Church’s archbishop in San Francisco, for saying he will refuse to give her communion based on her support for abortion rights.

“I wonder about the death penalty, which I’m opposed to,” Pelosi said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tuesday. “So is the church, but they take no actions against people who may not share their view.”

On Friday, Cordileone issued an order to the priests in his archdiocese to refuse the sacrament to Pelosi, and explained in a tweet, “After numerous attempts to speak with Speaker Pelosi to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”

When host and Pelosi’s former congressional colleague Joe Scarborough asked Pelosi—a graduate of Baltimore’s Institute of Notre Dame Catholic high school—what she would tell other Catholics about Cordileone’s decision, she said, “It’s important for women to know, and for families to know, that this is not just about terminating a pregnancy. Some of these same people are against contraception, family planning, in vitro fertilization—it’s a blanket thing and they use abortion as the frontman for it while they try to undo so much.”

Pelosi continued “We just have to be prayerful, we have to be respectful. I come from a largely pro-life Italian American Catholic family, so I respect people’s views about that, but I don’t respect us foisting it onto others. Now, our archbishop has been vehemently against LGBTQ rights. He led the way in some of the issues, an initiative on the ballot in California. So this decision… is very dangerous in the lives of so many of the American people. They’re not consistent with the Gospel of Matthew.”

In his opening to the Pelosi segment, conservative Scarborough addressed what he considers inconsistencies between the teachings of the Bible and those of his own church.

“Here’s something I bet you didn’t know,” he said. “My church, the Southern Baptist Church, was effectively pro-choice until 1980. This wasn’t about Jesus, this was about politics. That was the rise of the ‘Moral Majority’ in 1980 bringing abortion politics into the pews of Republican-leaning churches. Now, the Catholic Church, mind you, has focused on abortion a bit longer. But how disconcerting that religious leaders in that church would deny communion to faithful members of their congregation over a political issue that Jesus never once mentioned in the Gospels.”

