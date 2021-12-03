Parolee Arrested in Jackie Avant Murder After Shooting Himself in the Foot

As the city reeled from the home invasion murder of Jacqueline Avant, the Los Angeles Police Department announced its arrest in the case.

Aariel Maynor, a 29 year-old parolee who has a long criminal history, was arrested Thursday in connection with the crime. Jacqueline, known to friends as Jackie, is the 81 year-old wife of Clarence Avant, the legendary music producer and Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer known as “The Black Godfather.” She was shot and killed in the couple’s Trousdale Estates Beverly Hills home on Wednesday morning.

The fact that Maynor was out on parole should prove interesting for Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon. Gascon came in on a reformist agenda that included eliminating bail and striking gang affiliation from sentencing, which eased the path for convicts to reach parole. These moves have provoked outrage from victims’ rights groups, and have led those groups—and even fellow prosecutors—to work toward his recall.

The victim’s daughter, Nicole Avant, is married to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Both Sarandos and his wife, Nicole, as well as Netflix CEO Reed Hastings contributed heavily to Gascon’s election campaign.

Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Maynor’s vehicle was spotted on several surveillance videos driving eastbound out of the city shortly after Avant was shot. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she died. Clarence Avant and a security guard were also at the scene of the shooting but were not injured, CBS LA reports.

After cops responded to the shooting at the Avant residence at around 2:20 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division arrived to a shooting and burglary call at about 3:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive, where Maynor was found in the backyard of the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the foot.

LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow credited the bust to “an astute watch commander at Hollywood that, starting to put two and two together, and reached out to Beverly Hills.”

Similarities between the two home invasions prompted Beverly Hills detectives to come out to Hollywood to investigate further.

Evidence connecting Maynor to the Avant murder includes an AR-15 rifle, according to the Beverly Hills PD, which is now handling both investigations.

Maynor is currently in the hospital but will be booked into jail once doctors clear him for release.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Wednesday, “At this time, we’re only looking at him as a suspect, but again, there’s a lot of evidence to go through, so we’re leaving open the possibility there could be other people involved.”