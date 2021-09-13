An Oceanside Man Was Arrested in D.C. with a Bayonet and a Machete in His Truck

A Southern California man alleged to have a bayonet and a machete in his pickup truck was arrested near Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington D.C. on Monday morning.

According to NBC News, 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside was spotted by police while driving a Dodge Dakota with no license plate and swastikas drawn on it.

USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021

When Capitol Police pulled over Craighead, he reportedly told them he was “on patrol.” Both machetes and bayonets are illegal in D.C., so the suspect was was booked for possession of prohibited weapons.

As Forbes reports, a rally in support of Capitol Riot defendants—Justice for J6—is being planned for Saturday on Capitol Hill’s plaza, and members of far-right groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers are planning to attend. Congressional security officials are expected to authorize the installation of a seven-foot fence and use of deadly force. It’s unclear whether Craighead was planning to attend.

“This is good police work plain and simple,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement on Craighead’s arrest. “We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”

NBC News says it isn’t yet clear if Craighead has a lawyer or has been assigned one.

