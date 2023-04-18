A Panorama City man was arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting a man to death and injuring three others, the LAPD said

A Panama City man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly fatally shooting a 60-year-old man and injuring three other men hired to paint over gang graffiti on the wall of a Northridge business.

Jamal Jackson, 24, was arrested Sunday in the San Bernardino County community of Ontario by the Operations-Valley Bureau Homicide Unit and the LAPD/FBI Fugitive and U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, the LAPD said.

Jackson’s Toyota Camry was also found and recovered as evidence, police said in a statement. Surveillance footage caught his vehicle near where the men were painting when. around 12:30 p.m., they were struck by bullets, according to police.

“Nearby surveillance footage showed Jackson exiting his vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, near the victims who were painting out gang graffiti on Vanalden Avenue, north of Parthenia Street,” the LAPD said. “Jackson approached the victims on foot and produced a handgun, firing at them multiple times.”

The suspect allegedly shot the victims with an Uzi-type semiautomatic handgun, according to the police statement. One man was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time after the incident; his name has been withheld pending notification of his relatives.

Two of the other victims underwent surgery and one was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

“On behalf of myself and my fellow commissioners I would like to offer our condolences for the loss of innocent life and wish the injured victims a speedy and full recovery,” L.A. Police Commission President William Briggs II said in a statement released on Sunday.

“This indiscriminate violence will not be tolerated in the city of Los Angeles. Angelenos will not be terrorized in their homes, businesses, or going about their daily activities. The individual involved in this senseless crime will be found and brought to justice, and it is my hope that the district attorney will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” Briggs added.

LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 818-374-1928 or 877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.