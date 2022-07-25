Newsom Trolls Texas Abortion Bounty Law in Lone Star News Ads

Gavin Newsom is attacking Tex Gov. Abbott and that state’s abortion laws in local papers, almost as if he has national ambitions

Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday launched a full-page ad in several major Texas newspapers comparing that state’s uniquely medieval anti-abortion law to a recent piece of California legislation designed to counter it by using the same measures in the Texas code—but to punish those who supply firearms to criminals, not women seeking healthcare.

As NBC News reports, the ad ran in the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times, calling the new law, “California’s answer to Texas’ perverse bill” and calling out Gov. Greg Abbot by name.

The ad reads, “If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead.”

There is also a graphic featuring an edited version of Abbott’s famous statement explaining why his state passed a law effectively deputizing private citizens to legally pursue women who seek abortions, along with anyone who helps them, by allowing those citizens to sue their targets for bounties starting at $10,000.

That Lone Star law was given the okay by the Supreme Court in December, even before SCOTUS decided to hell women’s rights altogether last month. Fast-tracking the California response bill began shortly after the Supremes let the Texas law stand, but the CA rule would have been invalidated if the Texas law was eventually ruled unconstitutional.

But the Texas law stands, and now so does the California law, signed by Newsom last week. Rather than allowing citizens to sue people involved with enabling women to exercise their rights, the California law empowers regular people to sue the manufacturers of untraceable “ghost guns”—which are, and have been, illegal in California—and assault rifles, which have been legal since the 1994 federal ban expired in 2004.

“If they’re going to use this framework to put women’s rights at risk, we’re going to use it to save people’s lives in the state of California,” Newsom said. “That’s the spirit, the principle behind this law.”

Newsom has seemed to be itching to mix it up nationally of late. He also recently bought TV ads in Florida to draw out Gov. Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis.

As Los Angeles recently reported, Newsom has presidential ambitions.

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign for our newsletters today