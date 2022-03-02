Newsom Wants to Block Russia’s Access to California’s $1 Trillion Investment Portfolio

If speaking truth to power doesn’t work with Russia, perhaps money might speak louder.
California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted Monday night that he has called on the state’s retirement and pension funds to block Russia’s access to almost one trillion worth what Newsom calls the state’s “global investment portfolio.”
“Everyone has to put some skin in the game,” Newsom wrote.
California’s and the nation’s biggest pension funds also have connections to Russia.
State Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire said Monday he planned to introduce a bill that would require the California Public Employees’ Retirement System and California State Teachers’ Retirement System to divest themselves from Russian investments.
“We must stand strong for the people of Ukraine,” McGuire said in a statement Monday. The state had to use their economic power to “stop this autocratic thug, Putin, by advancing this critical legislation and enacting our own financial divestments,” he added.
Want the Daily Brief in your inbox? Sign up for our newsletters today.